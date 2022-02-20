Sign up
50 / 365
Performance
For Flash of Red February
For todays theme of low key emphasising black. One of my splash shots which makes me think of a lady on stage singing a song. Is it just me?
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5267
photos
234
followers
148
following
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Views
3
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
11th January 2017 1:20pm
black
,
splash
,
low-key
,
for2022
,
lady-singing
