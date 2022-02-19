Previous
Next
I am going to bite your face!! by pamknowler
49 / 365

I am going to bite your face!!

For Flash of Red February

Finlay and George in the garden with George just about to bite Finlay's face and Finlay ignoring him!! Such a naughty boy!! I think this says it all about their relationship. Which one is the Alpha male?
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lol 🤣🤣🤣
February 19th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
They are both so cute
February 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise