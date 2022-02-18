Murphy galloping

For Flash of Red February



Going through my hard disk trying to get rid of duplicates has actually been fun as I have gone back to some wonderful memories. I had the most wonderful day with my friend Simon and his horse Murphy and I took so many photos of Murphy in the paddock galloping round. Most of these shots have not been processed and I have been enjoying myself editing some of them for the first time.



I still have a problem with my system - LR is not linked to PS and any image taken from LR to PS is disappearing after any edit has been done. I am told it is a known problem after an update and will be sorted at some date - who knows when?



I have found that I can get round the problem by going into PS first and importing the image from my desktop. Long winded but I was able to clone some bits out out this image of Murphy which were distracting.



Such a beautiful horse and I was so excited to be so close to this enormous beast galloping round - I could feel the earth trembling beneath my feet!!