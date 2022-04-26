Previous
George peeping by pamknowler
78 / 365

George peeping

Another shot from yesterday's walk at the country park. George was off doing his own thing and then I noticed him peeping round this tree. I think he thought I couldn't see him.

We are off this morning to Rhona's for the boys haircuts. They both look so scruffy just like dirty sheep!! Rhona will sort them out with her magic hands!!
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
21% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

