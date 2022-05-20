Previous
Birthday flowers by pamknowler
90 / 365

Birthday flowers

Many thanks for all your kind birthday wishes yesterday! I had a lovely day full of surprises. This is just one of the bouquets of flowers I was given. I was very spoilt!
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful flowers !
May 20th, 2022  
