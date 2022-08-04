Sign up
155 / 365
Young greenfinch
A young Greenwich at the feeder just before the gang of starlings arrived and emptied it!!
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
garden
,
feeder
,
young-greenfinch
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A gorgeous capture - fav
August 4th, 2022
