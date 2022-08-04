Previous
Next
Young greenfinch by pamknowler
155 / 365

Young greenfinch

A young Greenwich at the feeder just before the gang of starlings arrived and emptied it!!

4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A gorgeous capture - fav
August 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise