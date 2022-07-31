Previous
Next
Young starling by pamknowler
154 / 365

Young starling

The starling family visited the feeder on mass today creating havoc with fighting and squawking!! I caught this youngster on its own. You can see the pattern on it's feathers is starting to come through now.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise