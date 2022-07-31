Sign up
154 / 365
Young starling
The starling family visited the feeder on mass today creating havoc with fighting and squawking!! I caught this youngster on its own. You can see the pattern on it's feathers is starting to come through now.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
0
0
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5391
photos
219
followers
142
following
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Views
10
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
31st July 2022 10:00am
Tags
garden
,
ivy
,
look-up
,
young-starling
