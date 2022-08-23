Sign up
167 / 365
A new path
We walked in a different direction this morning at the country park. The boys enjoyed exploring a different path. Lots to sniff! There was some nice shade to keep us cooler.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Views
4
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
23rd August 2022 10:53am
Tags
george
,
westies
,
country-park
,
finlay
,
new-path
