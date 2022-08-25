Rain at last

Finally we have some rain. Can you see it dripping off the parasol? Steady rain - no torrential rain or thunderstorms like they are having further East towards Bury St Edmunds. it looks forecast to rain all morning but how I wish it would rain like this for a week!!



A lovely smell in the garden with the rain - so fresh!! We have been weeks without rain and are in drought conditions. The bonus is the air feels fresher and cooler - long may it last!!



This is England and we love to talk about the weather!! LOL!!