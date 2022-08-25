Previous
Rain at last by pamknowler
Rain at last

Finally we have some rain. Can you see it dripping off the parasol? Steady rain - no torrential rain or thunderstorms like they are having further East towards Bury St Edmunds. it looks forecast to rain all morning but how I wish it would rain like this for a week!!

A lovely smell in the garden with the rain - so fresh!! We have been weeks without rain and are in drought conditions. The bonus is the air feels fresher and cooler - long may it last!!

This is England and we love to talk about the weather!! LOL!!
Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Joan Robillard ace
We got rain this week also
August 25th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Nice clean brick edge ( like we have) and pots so clean and well tended. (not like ours)
August 25th, 2022  
