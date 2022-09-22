Previous
Next
The gangs all here!! by pamknowler
178 / 365

The gangs all here!!

I am enjoying watching the daily visit of the starlings - so rowdy and aggressive with each other. Finlay and George watch out for them and dash out into the garden in the hope of catching one - some chance!! LOL!!

The sunflower hearts have now been delivered so I have changed what is in the feeders. The starlings love the suet bits and that's the feeder they really squabble over. The mealworms are really for the blackbirds and robins and I put them in the bird house on the garden wall. It is still a race to get there before the starlings!! So greedy!!
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love them, so full of energy
September 22nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 22nd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Great shot of the action! Fabulous focus and lovely colours
September 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise