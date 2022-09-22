The gangs all here!!

I am enjoying watching the daily visit of the starlings - so rowdy and aggressive with each other. Finlay and George watch out for them and dash out into the garden in the hope of catching one - some chance!! LOL!!



The sunflower hearts have now been delivered so I have changed what is in the feeders. The starlings love the suet bits and that's the feeder they really squabble over. The mealworms are really for the blackbirds and robins and I put them in the bird house on the garden wall. It is still a race to get there before the starlings!! So greedy!!