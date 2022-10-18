Sign up
195 / 365
The wood shed
This is the wood shed at Hugglepit Cottage which is also home for tiny bats who are up in the rafters. When I am in the garden with the boys at night I can see the bats flying around. Duck!!!!
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
16th October 2022 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bats
,
woodshed
,
hugglepit-cottage
,
flying-at-night
