Previous
Next
The wood shed by pamknowler
195 / 365

The wood shed

This is the wood shed at Hugglepit Cottage which is also home for tiny bats who are up in the rafters. When I am in the garden with the boys at night I can see the bats flying around. Duck!!!!
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise