Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
196 / 365
The view across the bay from Clovelly
This is me pausing for breath on the way back up the hill to the car park at Clovelly. A good excuse to take some photos of the glorious view across the bay!!
Luckily we had Mia my great niece with us who could carry the bags with our purchases from the pottery and the soap shop!! Just what we needed a young strong girl!! LOL!!
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5448
photos
210
followers
137
following
53% complete
View this month »
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Latest from all albums
193
1575
194
619
1576
195
1577
196
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
17th October 2022 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clovelly
,
view-across-the-bay
,
up-the-hill
,
stopping-to-get-my-breath
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful view. We have a Clovelly here too, also with lovely views 😊
October 19th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely view
October 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close