Previous
Next
The view across the bay from Clovelly by pamknowler
196 / 365

The view across the bay from Clovelly

This is me pausing for breath on the way back up the hill to the car park at Clovelly. A good excuse to take some photos of the glorious view across the bay!!

Luckily we had Mia my great niece with us who could carry the bags with our purchases from the pottery and the soap shop!! Just what we needed a young strong girl!! LOL!!
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful view. We have a Clovelly here too, also with lovely views 😊
October 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely view
October 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise