Goodbye Hugglepit Cottage

We have come home a couple of days early as I am worried about Finlay and want to try to get a vet's appointment tomorrow. His back legs are really weak and even though he has been on supplements they help him in the morning but by evening he is having trouble moving especially jumping onto sofa or climbing the stairs.



In addition in the last week if you try to touch his face/head he nips and tries to bite. Yesterday he tried to bite Denise. I was worried if Ruth came down with the girls that he might bite them. It is so unlike Finlay!! He has always had the loveliest of natures and normally loves to be petted. I am worried he is in pain. I will try to get an emergency appointment tomorrow.



Both boys seem pleased to be home!!