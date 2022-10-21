Previous
Finlay by pamknowler
Finlay

I managed to see the vet this morning with Finlay. Because of his biting she was unable to give him a complete examination. She could tell that his right hip is very stiff and his shoulders very tense. She has put him on anti inflammatory drops plus some antibiotics for his sore gums. I am to take him back next Wednesday when we should be able to tell if the biting is pain induced. Hopefully she will be able to give him a full examination next week. Poor old boy!!

Thankfully the vet managed to keep away from Finlay's teeth!! She said she had had lots of practice!!
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Pam Knowler

