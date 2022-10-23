Afternoon walk

After the rain. Finlay was very keen - he had had his anti inflammatory with his lunch. I had to lift him into the car but he wouldn’t let me lift him out! He finally jumped and his legs splayed! Not good! He was fine running round at the country park and when it was time to come home he let me lift him into the car. When we got home once again he wouldn’t let me lift him out. He finally jumped out but not good for his legs. The steps I bought to help him are useless so I am now going to get a ramp and see if he will use it.