I don’t like you George!

This little “rat” - I mean Chihuahua- just barked his head off at George. There were three of them but this one - the smallest one - did not like George who just stared at him as if to say “what’s your problem?”.



It fascinates me how dogs are so different when they meet new dogs. George always wants to say hello but others are not so keen! Mind you it’s often the rude owners who do not reply when you say “good morning “ and drag their dogs away from George! I hate rude people!