Cold feet by pamknowler
228 / 365

Cold feet

This morning we have freezing fog and it is -4 out there. We are staying in the warm. This is another shot from yesterday when the sun was shining. The frost underfoot didn't bother George at all.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
