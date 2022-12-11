Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
228 / 365
Cold feet
This morning we have freezing fog and it is -4 out there. We are staying in the warm. This is another shot from yesterday when the sun was shining. The frost underfoot didn't bother George at all.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5487
photos
208
followers
135
following
62% complete
View this month »
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
Latest from all albums
223
224
1582
225
226
1583
227
228
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th December 2022 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunshine
,
frost
,
george
,
country-park
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close