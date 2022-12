Garden light

With a sprinkling of snow. We have a light covering this morning. I will have to clear the car off as I need to go to the doctors to drop off our repeat prescriptions. I have been watching the cars passing very slowly past the house this morning as the snow is lying on the roads and we are on a slight hill. I know the main roads will be ok but the side roads are always very tricky as the gritters don’t go off the main roads.