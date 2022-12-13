Previous
Heavy sky by pamknowler
230 / 365

Heavy sky

One from yesterday's walk. We had snow overnight and this was the sky when we went on our walk at the country park. It looked as if the sky was full of snow.

George had a wonderful time dashing here and there in the soft snow. He did get snow balls on his feet but they did not bother him and I was able to brush them off easily.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
63% complete

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This is a lovely wintery scene
December 13th, 2022  
