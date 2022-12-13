Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
230 / 365
Heavy sky
One from yesterday's walk. We had snow overnight and this was the sky when we went on our walk at the country park. It looked as if the sky was full of snow.
George had a wonderful time dashing here and there in the soft snow. He did get snow balls on his feet but they did not bother him and I was able to brush them off easily.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5489
photos
208
followers
135
following
63% complete
View this month »
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Latest from all albums
1582
225
226
1583
227
228
229
230
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th December 2022 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
country-park
,
heavy-sky
,
full-of-snow
Kathy A
ace
This is a lovely wintery scene
December 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close