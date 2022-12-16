Previous
Next
Garden light by pamknowler
233 / 365

Garden light

I have had this light for years and it is gradually falling apart. I do love it though and it can stay on the garden wall for a while longer.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It's beautiful!
December 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise