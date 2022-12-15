Previous
Frenzy at the feeder by pamknowler
Frenzy at the feeder

I put the bird food out again, now that the hedgehogs are hopefully asleep, and look who very quickly found the mealworms!! Absolute frenzy!! They do not care who they land on!! They quickly emptied the feeder!!
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Pam Knowler

