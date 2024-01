Good news!

I found a lump in my thigh last week ( not knee replacement leg) and after trying 3 times to get a GP appointment I finally saw a doctor yesterday. He said he would refer me for an ultrasound and when I asked how long to wait he said up to 2 months. I decided to go private and had an ultrasound this morning! The consultant said there was nothing sinister and it was probably from a knock to the leg or a fatty lump. Phew I am so relieved! It’s the best £305 I have ever spent!