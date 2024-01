Harley

We visited my nephew Colin and his wife this morning - such a delight to be able to get out and drive and actually visit someone! Colin had just got back from a 3 mile walk with Harley (2 weeks older than George) but There was no stopping him! He played with his ball the whole time we were there - definitely hyper active unlike George! 🤪🤪🤪 . Harley was bought as a “Tea cup Yorkie” although I am not sure a Yorkie went anywhere near Harley! He has never grown into his ears which are like radar!