Check mate by pamknowler
Check mate

Now I am driving again my sister Barbara and myself were able to get to the hairdressers today - at last! This is Barb just being finished off after her cut and blow dry.
I loved the outfits the two hairdressers were wearing!
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca ace
Great outfits! So glad you are out and about again. It must feel liberating ❤️
January 30th, 2024  
