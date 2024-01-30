Sign up
6 / 365
Check mate
Now I am driving again my sister Barbara and myself were able to get to the hairdressers today - at last! This is Barb just being finished off after her cut and blow dry.
I loved the outfits the two hairdressers were wearing!
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
sister
hairdressers
check-mate
Casablanca
ace
Great outfits! So glad you are out and about again. It must feel liberating ❤️
January 30th, 2024
