Brighton beach - FOR 1

For Flash of Red 2024. As I have just started driving again after my knee operation I will find it difficult to get out for photos this month. I am therefore going through my old photos and processing shots I have not processed before. I can spend hours looking through old photos!!



This is Brighton beach in September 2017 when we had a holiday on the South Coast. I like that I can see the old pier and the new pier in the distance. Not sure how much of the old pier is still there.