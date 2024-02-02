Previous
Lake District - FOR 2 by pamknowler
Lake District - FOR 2

Flash of Red 2024 - another oldie not previously processed.

This is Derwentwater in the Lake District taken on a wonderful trip in 2008 when I fell in love with the Lakes.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful scene!
February 2nd, 2024  
4rky ace
The Lake District is so stunning and you have captured a beautiful scene at Derwent.
February 2nd, 2024  
