Previous
8 / 365
Lake District - FOR 2
Flash of Red 2024 - another oldie not previously processed.
This is Derwentwater in the Lake District taken on a wonderful trip in 2008 when I fell in love with the Lakes.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
2
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5810
photos
184
followers
123
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
11
2
2
365 Year 12
Canon EOS 350D DIGITAL
6th October 2008 7:37pm
clouds
,
boat
,
hills
,
lake-district
,
derwentwater
,
for2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful scene!
February 2nd, 2024
4rky
ace
The Lake District is so stunning and you have captured a beautiful scene at Derwent.
February 2nd, 2024
