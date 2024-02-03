Sign up
9 / 365
The cricket pavilion - FOR 3
Flash of Red 2024 - Castle Ashby cricket pavilion - April 2019. The grass had just been cut and I Ioved the pattern the groundsman had left.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
grass
,
pattern
,
cricket-pavilion
,
castle-ashby
,
just-cut
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how nice. That pattern is wonderful.
February 3rd, 2024
