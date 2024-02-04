Previous
The boys on the beach - FOR 4 by pamknowler
The boys on the beach - FOR 4

Flash of Red 2024 - 4
Instow beach - Finlay and George in heaven playing in the pools of water. I love Finlay's reflection. Looking across to Appledore - such a beautiful view. July 2019.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Diana ace
Stunning capture and scene, I love the reflections of your boys.
February 4th, 2024  
