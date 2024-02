Chatsworth House Entrance - FOR 5

Flash of Red 2024 - 5 - Architecture



As you walk to the entrance of Chatsworth House there are statues and plinths alongside the walkway. This snake was on the side of one of the plinths - one on each side. I am not sure what the meaning is - I am sure they have a message of some kind. I thought they were spectacular even a little scary!!

September 2019