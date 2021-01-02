Previous
Next
Favourite Chicago image by pamknowler
2 / 365

Favourite Chicago image

I have been going down memory lane this morning and looking at some of my past holidays. This image taken in 2016 from the 96th floor of the Hancock Tower has pride of place on the wall in my hall - printed large on an aluminium frame - perfect. I love this view of the setting sun reflected on the buildings with that lovely view of Lake Michigan. It gets lots of comments from visitors who all say they would love to visit Chicago.

I am checking out some of my favourite images taken on my 365 journey over the last 8 years when we were able to travel freely. I wonder if year 9 (2021) will let us start to travel again?
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Gorgeous view! Would love to visit there one day. I suspect it will be 2022 before travel frees up again. It will take a while for all countries to be in the same place healthwise. But memories are good! I am doing them all this month
January 2nd, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
@casablanca You inspired me to go down memory lane!!
January 2nd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@pamknowler If it makes you smile, it is worth it!
January 2nd, 2021  
LucyDolittle ace
Superb
January 2nd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca I think you may be right about travel unfortunately
January 2nd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous photo, lovely light
January 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise