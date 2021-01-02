Favourite Chicago image

I have been going down memory lane this morning and looking at some of my past holidays. This image taken in 2016 from the 96th floor of the Hancock Tower has pride of place on the wall in my hall - printed large on an aluminium frame - perfect. I love this view of the setting sun reflected on the buildings with that lovely view of Lake Michigan. It gets lots of comments from visitors who all say they would love to visit Chicago.



I am checking out some of my favourite images taken on my 365 journey over the last 8 years when we were able to travel freely. I wonder if year 9 (2021) will let us start to travel again?