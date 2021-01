Fabulous library

Still in Chicago 2016 and a wonderful visit to Junko's house for lunch. When asked if I had seen the library I wandered off to investigate. WOW and I mean WOW what a fabulous library it was on two levels and with many characters from the children's books all around. What a magical place it was.



We were made so welcome by Junko and Bill and we all enjoyed our lunch with great conversation buzzing around the room. Our Chicago friends made us so welcome!!



I had such fun with my new fish eye lens!!