First racoon sighting

Lununburg, Nova Scotia 2016 and the beginning of my love affair with racoons!! Louise @weezilou puts food out for the racoons at night and when we heard a noise outside the kitchen window I peeped out and this is what I saw. Oh my goodness what a gorgeous face and watching him eat using his little "fingers" was amazing. I know some people regard racoons as pests but I fell in love with them.
It was funny as I wanted to bring back home a soft toy racoon but we couldn't find one anywhere. A bear, a moose and eagle but no racoons. People were asking why I wanted such a pest!! LOL!!