Previous
Next
First racoon sighting by pamknowler
4 / 365

First racoon sighting

Lununburg, Nova Scotia 2016 and the beginning of my love affair with racoons!! Louise @weezilou puts food out for the racoons at night and when we heard a noise outside the kitchen window I peeped out and this is what I saw. Oh my goodness what a gorgeous face and watching him eat using his little "fingers" was amazing. I know some people regard racoons as pests but I fell in love with them.

It was funny as I wanted to bring back home a soft toy racoon but we couldn't find one anywhere. A bear, a moose and eagle but no racoons. People were asking why I wanted such a pest!! LOL!!
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
@weezilou Louise - such wonderful memories!!
January 4th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Goodness, such a sweet face!
January 4th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Awww so sweet and so fun!
January 4th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
How cool is that!
January 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise