Fall colours

Nova Scotia 2016 - the breathtaking fall colours. So different from the autumn colours we see in the UK. So pleased I saw the fall colours as we drove around. It was constant shouts from Louise and me "Stop the car Ken!!". So many photo opportunities!! What a glorious time to visit Nova Scotia!!



I am trying to ignore the news this morning that the whole of the UK is now in lockdown! So depressing but so necessary as the Covid numbers are increasing at an alarming rate. Lets hope and pray they can get the vaccine out to as many people as possible as quickly as possible!!