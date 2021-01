Birthday whisper

"Did you say 75 today Mum? I won't tell anyone - promise!"



I love this shot of my sister Barbara and Finlay sitting in Duckpool Valley - our favourite spot to go for a picnic lunch. I just thought it looked like he was whispering something to her. Lovely memories of Devon on a sunny day - oh how I long to get back down there!!



So sad that it is my sister's 75th birthday today and we are unable to celebrate with any family. There will be some FaceTime calls later but it's not the same.