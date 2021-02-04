Previous
FoR Week 1 - Landscape 4 by pamknowler
FoR Week 1 - Landscape 4

Another urban landscape taken from a boat on the Chicago River. I love the refections in the mirrored buildings. Such a fabulous skyline!! Definitely best on black!!

It was a great way to see the city of Chicago from the river. The only problem was it was freezing cold and we needed warming up when the river trip was finished.
Pam Knowler

Annie D ace
Stunning composition
February 4th, 2021  
