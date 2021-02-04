Sign up
FoR Week 1 - Landscape 4
Another urban landscape taken from a boat on the Chicago River. I love the refections in the mirrored buildings. Such a fabulous skyline!! Definitely best on black!!
It was a great way to see the city of Chicago from the river. The only problem was it was freezing cold and we needed warming up when the river trip was finished.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4872
photos
252
followers
149
following
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
4th May 2016 8:13pm
Tags
reflections
,
skyline
,
chicago
,
city-scape
,
urban-landscape
,
chicago-river
,
boat-trip
Annie D
ace
Stunning composition
February 4th, 2021
