FoR Week 1 - Landscape 5 by pamknowler
FoR Week 1 - Landscape 5

Final urban landscape. Chicago at night across the water from Lincoln Park - I think that's where we were standing. Such a stunning sight with all the lights twinkling.

It has been lovely checking out my Chicago images from 2016 - was it really that long ago? Oh how I would love to return - one day who knows?
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Pam Knowler

Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning in all ways ! fav
February 5th, 2021  
