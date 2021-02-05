Sign up
27 / 365
FoR Week 1 - Landscape 5
Final urban landscape. Chicago at night across the water from Lincoln Park - I think that's where we were standing. Such a stunning sight with all the lights twinkling.
It has been lovely checking out my Chicago images from 2016 - was it really that long ago? Oh how I would love to return - one day who knows?
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
chicago
,
starbursts
,
night-scene
,
urban-landscape
,
across-the-water
,
twinkling-lights
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning in all ways ! fav
February 5th, 2021
