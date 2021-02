FoR Week 1 - Landscape 6

The Bude Canal - somewhere we always go for a walk when down in Devon. In one direction you come to Bude Beach and in the other a charming walk alongside the canal. Always some activity on the canal especially great fun to watch the canoeing school.



There is a lovely coffee shop/cafe on the RHS where we often stop and if we are lucky with the weather we sit outside and enjoy the view.