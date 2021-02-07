Previous
Next
FoR week 1 Landscapes 7 by pamknowler
29 / 365

FoR week 1 Landscapes 7

Final landscape for week 1 of Flash of Red. Derwentwater in the Lake District - a magical place for photography.

I have enjoyed dipping into the archives for my landscape images this week. Lockdown and grim weather does not allow for getting new landscapes!!

Gale force winds this morning but thankfully no snow yet - keeping our fingers crossed it doesn't reach us!!
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise