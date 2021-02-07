Sign up
FoR week 1 Landscapes 7
Final landscape for week 1 of Flash of Red. Derwentwater in the Lake District - a magical place for photography.
I have enjoyed dipping into the archives for my landscape images this week. Lockdown and grim weather does not allow for getting new landscapes!!
Gale force winds this morning but thankfully no snow yet - keeping our fingers crossed it doesn't reach us!!
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Pam Knowler
5
365 Year 9
Canon EOS 350D DIGITAL
6th October 2008 5:44am
View Info
View All
Public
View
reflections
,
boats
,
mountains
,
lake
,
lake-district
,
derwentwater
,
for2021
