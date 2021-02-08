Sign up
Previous
Next
30 / 365
FoR week 2 - Trinkets, Treasures and Trash
I had such fun with these nuts and bolts trying to create the New York skyline. Yes I think I failed but I thought it made a good B&W conversion. Maybe this one comes under the Trash heading? LOL!!
A dusting of snow here this morning and so much less than was promised thankfully. It's very cold out there so try to keep warm and stay safe!!
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
3
3
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4876
photos
254
followers
149
following
8% complete
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
6th February 2019 1:59pm
Tags
b&w
,
trash
,
nuts-and-bolts
,
for2021
,
new-work-skyline
Kathy A
ace
This is fabulous! You turned trash into treasure
February 8th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Oh what a fun idea!
February 8th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
A great capture with detail and clarity.
February 8th, 2021
