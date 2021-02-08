FoR week 2 - Trinkets, Treasures and Trash

I had such fun with these nuts and bolts trying to create the New York skyline. Yes I think I failed but I thought it made a good B&W conversion. Maybe this one comes under the Trash heading? LOL!!



A dusting of snow here this morning and so much less than was promised thankfully. It's very cold out there so try to keep warm and stay safe!!