FoR week 2 - Trinkets, Treasures and Trash by pamknowler
30 / 365

FoR week 2 - Trinkets, Treasures and Trash

I had such fun with these nuts and bolts trying to create the New York skyline. Yes I think I failed but I thought it made a good B&W conversion. Maybe this one comes under the Trash heading? LOL!!

A dusting of snow here this morning and so much less than was promised thankfully. It's very cold out there so try to keep warm and stay safe!!
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
8% complete

Kathy A ace
This is fabulous! You turned trash into treasure
February 8th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Oh what a fun idea!
February 8th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
A great capture with detail and clarity.
February 8th, 2021  
