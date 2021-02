FoR week 3 portraits

This is one of my favourite images of Murphy and brings back such wonderful memories of my day with him and my friend Simon. Not sure if this qualifies for portrait - should it be the face only? Anyway I think I will be using animal portraits this week as I find whenever I get the camera out with family and friends they cover their faces and groan "Oh no not a photo!" I find animals are so much more cooperative!! LOL!!



I am off soon for my first vaccination - so pleased!!