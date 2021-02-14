Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
36 / 365
Flash of Red 2021
Memories of a wonderful day making splashes and water crowns with Sarah
@piximac
.
I thought it made a delicate Flash of Red and that it would look good in my monthly view.
I did begin with an image of our darling Molly dancing in a lovely red skirt but when I looked at the monthly view it chopped her head off so I did not want to use the image.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4882
photos
254
followers
149
following
9% complete
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
23rd January 2019 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
water-splash
,
for2021
Kathy A
ace
This is fabulous Pam
February 14th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous Flash of Red. I haven't decided what to do but then I am behind for several days. Any suggestion would be appreciated.
February 14th, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Wow, spectacular! Fav
February 14th, 2021
Babs
ace
Oh wow Pam this is fabulous, a huge fav.
February 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close