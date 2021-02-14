Previous
Flash of Red 2021 by pamknowler
36 / 365

Flash of Red 2021

Memories of a wonderful day making splashes and water crowns with Sarah @piximac.

I thought it made a delicate Flash of Red and that it would look good in my monthly view.

I did begin with an image of our darling Molly dancing in a lovely red skirt but when I looked at the monthly view it chopped her head off so I did not want to use the image.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
9% complete

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This is fabulous Pam
February 14th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous Flash of Red. I haven't decided what to do but then I am behind for several days. Any suggestion would be appreciated.
February 14th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Wow, spectacular! Fav
February 14th, 2021  
Babs ace
Oh wow Pam this is fabulous, a huge fav.
February 14th, 2021  
