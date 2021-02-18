Sign up
FoR week 3 portraits
I love zebras and this pair posed beautifully for me in Chicago zoo a few years ago. Perfect for a B&W image I think. What fabulous markings the zebras have.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
28th April 2017 11:26am
Tags
zebras
,
black-and-white
,
portraits
,
mirror-image
,
chicago-zoo
,
for2021
,
beautiful-markings
