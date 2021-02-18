Previous
FoR week 3 portraits by pamknowler
40 / 365

FoR week 3 portraits

I love zebras and this pair posed beautifully for me in Chicago zoo a few years ago. Perfect for a B&W image I think. What fabulous markings the zebras have.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Photo Details

