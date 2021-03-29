Previous
Rainbow Red - Week 5 by pamknowler
79 / 365

Rainbow Red - Week 5

Blood crown!! Well that's what it looks like to me!! LOL!! Last 3 days of the month and couldn't resist finishing the red with this last crown. It took me so long and so many tries over a number of years to get a crown that when I finally managed it - with the help of Sarah @piximac I felt I had to include them in my project and this Rainbow month seemed the perfect place!!

Looking for inspiration for next month - I need motivation to actually pick up my camera again!!

Perhaps now we are starting to see some freedom - today the in the UK the Stay at home rule has ended - although they are saying please stay local. We are also able to meet up with another household in the garden or even meet up to 6 people in the outdoors. Definitely light at the end of the long dark tunnel!! I will be having a garden meet-up with my friend Amanda on Wednesday afternoon and even the weather forecast says it will be warm!! I cannot wait!!
Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Beau ace
Brilliant
March 29th, 2021  
Annie D ace
it does look like a blood crown
March 29th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Knew this was you before I looked! I have enjoyed your wonderful water art.
March 29th, 2021  
