Rainbow Red - Week 5

Blood crown!! Well that's what it looks like to me!! LOL!! Last 3 days of the month and couldn't resist finishing the red with this last crown. It took me so long and so many tries over a number of years to get a crown that when I finally managed it - with the help of Sarah @piximac I felt I had to include them in my project and this Rainbow month seemed the perfect place!!
Looking for inspiration for next month - I need motivation to actually pick up my camera again!!
Perhaps now we are starting to see some freedom - today the in the UK the Stay at home rule has ended - although they are saying please stay local. We are also able to meet up with another household in the garden or even meet up to 6 people in the outdoors. Definitely light at the end of the long dark tunnel!! I will be having a garden meet-up with my friend Amanda on Wednesday afternoon and even the weather forecast says it will be warm!! I cannot wait!!