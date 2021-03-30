Rainbow Orange Week 5

Final orange image for the month and it's a beautiful sunset taken from the garden of the holiday house we have stayed in for many years in Instow.



Sadly the lady who owns the house has now taken it off the holiday rental list. How we have missed looking out onto this view across to Appledore. We will hopefully be going back down to Devon in May and we will be staying in the fabulous house in Upper Clovelly where we stayed last year for 3 months. Not right on the beach but only about a 15 minute drive from Instow so the boys will still get their beach walks!!



We cannot wait to get down to Devon once again especially to see our darling niece Ruth and her gorgeous girls!!