Beautiful bark by pamknowler
199 / 365

Beautiful bark

My sister Barbara and I both love the bark on trees and often stop to inspect closely or take a photo. This tree we love as it has a beautiful pattern on the bark.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Joan Robillard
Lovely tree but I was fascinated but what she was holding. I took a minute before I realized it was a leash for the dogs.
September 3rd, 2021  
