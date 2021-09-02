The lone thistle

I am loving seeing the thistles everywhere in the country park. Some just opening, some in full bloom showing off their gorgeous purple colour and many now at their end bursting open and shedding their seeds everywhere.



This was a lone thistle in a field of wild flowers and grasses which are fading fast. I love the shape and colour. Just look at all those huge spikes!! Handle with care!!



Many thanks for your good wishes about my BP. I am taking two readings in the morning and two in the evening and will work out the average to tell the doctor when he phones on the 7th. It is much lower than it was but definitely a long way to go to reach the target. Trying to cut out salt, now having decaffeinated coffee (yuk) and trying to eat healthy (not dieting) and I have lost a few pounds - just the start in a long haul to get my weight down. Are there any pleasures in getting older? LOL!!