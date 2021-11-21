Sign up
267 / 365
Path through the woods
Another image from Sywell Country Park from our walk the other day. Making the most of the Autumn colours while they last. Taken into Topaz Impressions for a little play.
Today there is a cold Northerly wind blowing and I am sure the trees will have lost most of their leaves.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
18th November 2021 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn-colours
,
topaz-impressions
,
sywell-country-park
,
path-through-the-woods
