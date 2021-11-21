Previous
Path through the woods by pamknowler
267 / 365

Path through the woods

Another image from Sywell Country Park from our walk the other day. Making the most of the Autumn colours while they last. Taken into Topaz Impressions for a little play.

Today there is a cold Northerly wind blowing and I am sure the trees will have lost most of their leaves.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
