Previous
Next
Wild garlic by pamknowler
Photo 572

Wild garlic

In the garden there is a shady area with these beautiful white flowers in bloom. Be very careful as it is wild garlic and even the green leaves have a very strong garlic smell.

This reminds me of a school journey I went on to the Wye Valley when I was in the 4th year (15 years old). We were out walking - in the rain - and I slipped down a muddy bank with wild garlic growing. All of my clothes had that strong smell for ages!! LOL!!

I am laughing as I have just spotted Finlay's ear top left hand corner - he loves rummaging in the undergrowth!!
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
very pretty scene
April 28th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
It’s a very pretty plant, I love the smell of garlic
April 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise