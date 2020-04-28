Wild garlic

In the garden there is a shady area with these beautiful white flowers in bloom. Be very careful as it is wild garlic and even the green leaves have a very strong garlic smell.



This reminds me of a school journey I went on to the Wye Valley when I was in the 4th year (15 years old). We were out walking - in the rain - and I slipped down a muddy bank with wild garlic growing. All of my clothes had that strong smell for ages!! LOL!!



I am laughing as I have just spotted Finlay's ear top left hand corner - he loves rummaging in the undergrowth!!