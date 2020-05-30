Katy the house duck

Denise and Pete were watering the huge tubs in our garden and of course they had to take Katy the duck with them - in the basket. She is so much stronger and follows Denise around the house and also follows Anna the Whippet and gets into her bed.



Denise is going to try her again with her mum and siblings to see how she gets on. I think Katy the duck will be quite happy to be the house duck though!! So cute!!



An update on the blue tits - I think there is still one left in the nest and it is still being fed but I think it's only one of the adults doing the feeding. The boys have been kept on the lead in the garden today. I am trying to avoid any more deaths!!