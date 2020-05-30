Previous
Katy the house duck by pamknowler
Photo 583

Katy the house duck

Denise and Pete were watering the huge tubs in our garden and of course they had to take Katy the duck with them - in the basket. She is so much stronger and follows Denise around the house and also follows Anna the Whippet and gets into her bed.

Denise is going to try her again with her mum and siblings to see how she gets on. I think Katy the duck will be quite happy to be the house duck though!! So cute!!

An update on the blue tits - I think there is still one left in the nest and it is still being fed but I think it's only one of the adults doing the feeding. The boys have been kept on the lead in the garden today. I am trying to avoid any more deaths!!
Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
gloria jones ace
Love this capture :)
May 30th, 2020  
Chantelle Sheard
Adorable 😍
May 30th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
Ducks make great pets! I had one that I ended up giving to our school's science teacher, who kept it for awhile. He's walk around the house with it perched on his shoulder! Ha ha! :)
May 30th, 2020  
