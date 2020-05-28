Baby duckling

An update on baby duckling. He is getting stronger but still has a weakness on one side so Denise does not like to leave it alone as if he/she falls over onto his back it won't be able to right itself. So the duckling goes everywhere with her - even to the beach - in a basket. They put the baby into Anna the whippet's bed with her for a while and they cuddled together. This duck will either think it's human or a dog!! LOL!!



Denise put he duckling in with its mum and siblings but the other babies just climbed all over him. Not strong enough to be with them yet.



If Pete and Denise have their way the baby will survive!! It may be a house duck!! LOL!!